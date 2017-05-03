Sean Spicer: ‘We share concern for Kimmel’s child… That’s why we’re fighting so hard’ to repeal Obamacare

Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump “shares concern” for ABC host Jimmy Kimmel’s son, and that is one of the reasons he is pushing to repeal and replace Obamacare.

During a monologue earlier this week, Kimmel revealed that his son was born with severe heart defects.

“Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition,” Kimmel explained. “You were born with a pre-existing condition. And if your parents didn’t have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition.”

The late night host’s remarks came as Republicans were pushing a bill through Congress that would allow states to waive protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

On Wednesday, Spicer insisted that Trump was concerned about children like Kimmel’s son.

“We share that concern for the Kimmel’s child as well as any child that needs care,” Spicer said. “And it’s frankly why the president fought so hard like he did this morning to improve the bill to make sure that there was that extra layer of protection for anybody with a preexisting condition no matter their stage in life. That’s why we’re fighting so hard for this.”

“I think that’s what the president is fight for right now, to make sure we have a health care that doesn’t matter where you live or your background, that takes care of people,” he added. “We’ve got a health care system that’s not doing what it’s supposed to. It’s failing.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.