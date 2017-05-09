Senate intel committee requests Trump docs from Treasury Department’s financial crimes division

President Donald Trump signs the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a request to the Treasury Department’s criminal investigation division for information related to Donald Trump, members of his administration and his campaign aides, CNN reports.

“We’ve made a request, to FinCEN [Financial Crimes Enforcement Network] in the Treasury Department, to make sure, not just for example vis-a-vis the President, but just overall our effort to try to follow the intel no matter where it leads,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told the news outlet.

FinCEN is one of the lead agencies that fights money laundering.

“You get materials that show if there have been, what level of financial ties between, I mean some of the stuff, some of the Trump-related officials, Trump campaign-related officials and other officials and where those dollars flow,” Warner said, adding the financial ties are “not necessarily from Russia.”

As part of the House Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s Russian connections, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) visited Cyprus in April, which “has a reputation as a laundromat for the Russians who are trying to avoid sanctions.”

“It was extraordinarily helpful in understanding how the Russians launder money and why,” Quigley said of his trip to the laundromat hotspot.