‘Shameful’: Internet slams Jason Chaffetz for going after Obama’s pension — instead of Trump’s Russia ties

Elizabeth Preza

03 May 2017 at 21:17 ET                   
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) talks about Trumpcare on CNN (Screen cap).

Jason Chaffetz returns from foot surgery to go after Obama’s pension — instead of Trump’s Russia connection.

Rep. Jason Chaffetm, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, recently signaled his intention to leave office early.

The decision means that despite years of grilling former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her role in the Benghazi terror attack and use of an unsecured email server as Secretary of State, the Utah Republican is keen on shying away from what is potentially the biggest political scandal in decades—namely, that associates of Donald Trump may have colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Chaffetz responded to reports that Barack Obama was offered $400,000 for a Wall Street, prompting suggestions the House oversight committee chairman may look into the former president’s pension. Chaffetz—who indicated he doesn’t want to be in government so he can focus on the private sector—appears to once again be interested in what’s going on in the government.

Naturally, the internet had words for Chffetz’s blatant hypocrisy:

