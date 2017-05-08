‘She crushed him!’: Wolf Blitzer praises Sally Yates for schooling Ted Cruz on the Constitution

Wolf Blitzer (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates over her testy exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), noting she “basically crushed him” when he tried to corner her on Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

During Yates’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cruz tried confront Yates over her refusal to defend Trump’s immigration ban. Yates’ memo to the Department of Justice led to her dramatic firing by the president back in February.

Cruz on Monday brought up the “binding statutory authority for the executive order that you refused to implement that lead to your termination,” asking Yates if she was familiar with the power vested in the president by that statute. Yates, nailed Cruz for his line of questioning, explaining she refused to defend the ban out of “Constitutional concerns.”

Speaking about Cruz and Yates’ back and forth, Blitzer argued Yates “basically crushed him.”

“I was going to say, ‘Sen. Cruz, you met your match,’” CNN’s Dana Bash agreed.

“He was trying to do legal gotcha with the code, and she said, ‘I’ll hear your legal gotcha and I’ll one-up you,’” Bash added.

CNN political director David Chalian noted Cruz “met his match” with Yates.

“She really … did remarkably well,” Blitzer said.

Watch the video below, via CNN: