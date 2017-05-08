Quantcast

‘She is going to fry you’: Internet torches Trump for attacking Sally Yates hours before testimony

Brad Reed

08 May 2017 at 08:52 ET                   
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Official photo).

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who is scheduled to testify that she warned the Trump administration about the possibility that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might be compromised by a foreign government.

Specifically, Trump implied that Yates had committed a felony when he tweeted that someone should “ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council (sic).”

Trump offered no evidence to back up his assertion — and the internet was quick to slam him for attacking the former acting attorney general, who was fired earlier this year after she refused to enforce the administration’s proposed travel ban.

Some of the top reactions to Trump’s tweet follow below.

