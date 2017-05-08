‘She is going to fry you’: Internet torches Trump for attacking Sally Yates hours before testimony

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Official photo).

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who is scheduled to testify that she warned the Trump administration about the possibility that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might be compromised by a foreign government.

Specifically, Trump implied that Yates had committed a felony when he tweeted that someone should “ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council (sic).”

Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Trump offered no evidence to back up his assertion — and the internet was quick to slam him for attacking the former acting attorney general, who was fired earlier this year after she refused to enforce the administration’s proposed travel ban.

Some of the top reactions to Trump’s tweet follow below.

@realDonaldTrump Okay, Mr. "I love Wikileaks!"

Sally Yates is going to fry you up there

and we are going to LOVE IT.#TrumpRussia#MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/Py5cP0PX8v — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Ask yourself why you begged Russia to hack your political opponent and interfere in our democracy. It was on National TV. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh dear, I think you're worried Sally Yates is about to grab you by the p*ssy! — Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) May 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm looking forward to watching Michael Flynn walk into jail, with you not too far behind. pic.twitter.com/20RYWTbHJN — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It’s quite something watching your nuts shrivel to dust. *sets up deckchair, eats popcorn* Go Yates, go. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 8, 2017

The president* just accused an acting AG of a serious crime with no evidence because the president* is bananas. https://t.co/eIR83lIdch — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We would like to ask you why wou waited 3.5 wks AFTER Yates warned you about Flynn to fire him? — Ali B (@TrumpLezzieTwin) May 8, 2017