Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sign of the times: Democratic candidates flip two Republican districts that voted big for Donald Trump

David Edwards

24 May 2017 at 09:25 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic candidates won special elections in two districts that voted for President Donald Trump by significant margins.

In a special election for New York’s District 9 State Assembly, Democrat Christine Pellegrino upset Republican Thomas Gargiulo, The Huffington Post reported.

Trump had won District 9 by 23 points in November. The seat was formerly held by Republican Joseph Saladino, who resigned after being appointed town supervisor of Oyster Bay.

Democrats also pulled off an upset in New Hampshire’s Carroll County District 6, where Democrat Edith DesMarais defeated Republican Matthew Plache, according to WMUR. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in District 6 by seven points.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pope looks like he’s being held against his will’: The internet goes nuts over Trump’s weird Vatican photos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+