Sign of the times: Democratic candidates flip two Republican districts that voted big for Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic candidates won special elections in two districts that voted for President Donald Trump by significant margins.

In a special election for New York’s District 9 State Assembly, Democrat Christine Pellegrino upset Republican Thomas Gargiulo, The Huffington Post reported.

Trump had won District 9 by 23 points in November. The seat was formerly held by Republican Joseph Saladino, who resigned after being appointed town supervisor of Oyster Bay.

Democrats also pulled off an upset in New Hampshire’s Carroll County District 6, where Democrat Edith DesMarais defeated Republican Matthew Plache, according to WMUR. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in District 6 by seven points.