‘Carrie’ author Stephen King: Trump’s presidency is ‘worse than any horror story I ever wrote’

Stephen King (Screenshot/YouTube)

Famed horror author Stephen Kin on Wednesday slammed Donald Trump, arguing his capacity as president is “worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

King, who wrote “Carrie” and “The Stand,” said the president’s first hundred days present a “clear portrait: he’s an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder.”

This isn’t the first time King targeted Trump’s absurdity. After the president made his unsubstantiated claim that former president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election, the author likened Trump to “He Who Could Not Be Named.”

Populist demagogues like He Who Must Not Be Named aren't a new thing; see THE DEAD ZONE, published 37 years ago. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 15, 2016