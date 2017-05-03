Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Carrie’ author Stephen King: Trump’s presidency is ‘worse than any horror story I ever wrote’

Elizabeth Preza

03 May 2017 at 22:21 ET                   
Stephen King (Screenshot/YouTube)

Famed horror author Stephen Kin on Wednesday slammed Donald Trump, arguing his capacity as president is “worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”

King, who wrote “Carrie” and “The Stand,” said the president’s first hundred days present a “clear portrait: he’s an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder.”

This isn’t the first time King targeted Trump’s absurdity. After the president made his unsubstantiated claim that former president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election, the author likened Trump to “He Who Could Not Be Named.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Colbert has no regrets: Late-night host defends controversial Trump ‘Putin c*ck holster’ joke
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+