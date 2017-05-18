‘Stop tweeting’: Congressional Republicans split from Trump and say investigation is no ‘witch hunt’

Rep. Jim Banks, R-IN (Screen capture)

The infamous Twitter account of President Donald Trump is creating further distance between the Republican White House and Republican members of congress.

The Hill spoke to numerous congress Republicans about President Trump’s “witch hunt” tweet.

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

“I wish the president would stop tweeting,” said Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) told The Hill, potentially voicing the concerns of other members.

“No, not at all,” was the answer Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind) gave when asked if the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller was evidence of a witch hunt.

Last week, the president’s tweets were seen as potential criminal acts.

Trump’s Monday tweet threatening former acting Attorney General Sally Yaters and Trump’s Friday tweet threatening former FBI Director James Comey were both seen as possible criminal violations of witness tampering. And were also interpreted by top Republican aides as troubling signs of Trump’s frame of mind.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney had a different take on Trump’s twitter account in December.

“I do think you need to be careful, but he’ll learn as he goes along,” Cheney predicted to CNN’s Barbara Starr.

Cheney suggested that concern over the twitter account was because it allowed Trump to circumvent the press role as government watchdogs.

“I think one of the reasons people get so concerned about the tweets is it’s sort of a way around the press,” Cheney explained.. “He’s at the point where we don’t need you guys anymore.”

Watch the video below as Republican members of congress are asked for comment on Trump’s “witch hunt” tweet.