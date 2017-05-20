Svalbard Arctic seed vault awash in water from melting permafrost — but seeds are safe for now
Deep breaths. Global Crop Diversity Trust via Flickr A failure at a fail-safe vault. The irony is delicious, but that’s not the whole story. On its website, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is described by Crop Trust—the nonprofit that runs it—as “a fail-safe seed storage facility, built to stand the test of time—and the challenge of…
