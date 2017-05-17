Texas police used handcuffs, batons and a Taser to subdue 7-year-old special needs boy, family says

Police allegedly beat and tase 7-year-old boy (Photo: Screen capture)

The Dallas ISD Police Department handcuffed and tased a 7-year-old special needs boy before his mother could arrive at the school, she alleges.

According to KTVT, the boy has severe ADHD as well as a mood disorder and she has to rush to Gabe P. Allen Elementary School a few times a week to help the school handle it. The school has trained counselors paid to help but the students were in the middle of standardized testing and the counselors were unavailable. The episode turned violent, banging his head against the wall and the school called his mother. The police arrived first.

“Just like every other morning, I was called to come pick him up. When I got there, ‘where’s my baby?'” she said that she asked the school.

According to the family’s attorney, the police then handcuffed the child and took him away. The attorney then alleged police used a police baton on his legs, leaving bruises across his knees.

The boy described being shocked and convulsing while in police custody, the attorney told reporters.

“My son is a special needs child,” the mother explained through tears. “And he requires those special needs.”

The school refuses to comment. In a statement, they said, “…due to federal confidentiality laws protecting the privacy of all students and their families, we are unable to publicly confirm or deny the matter reported.”

You can watch the report below: