‘They didn’t even know me’: Target of Portland killer’s hate speech thanks heroes who gave their lives

Destinee Mangum (Screengrab / KPTV)

Destinee Mangum, one of the teenagers at the center of a hate incident that resulted in the deaths of two mens, thanked those good samaritans for intervening on her and her friend’s behalf—and giving their lives in the process.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look,” Magnum told KPTV Saturday.

“And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now,” she added.

Magnum and a friend were riding the MAX train in Portland on Friday when Jeremy Joseph Christian approached them and began shouting racial slurs.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country,” Magnum said. ”He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should kill ourselves.”

Three strangers, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, Rick Best and Micah Fletcher intervened.

“Me and my friend were going to get off the MAX and then we turned around while they were fighting and he just started stabbing people and it was just blood everywhere and we just started running for our lives,” Magnum said.

All three men were stabbed by Christian. Myrddin Namkai Meche and Best lost their lives.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Mangum’s Mom, Dyjuana Hudson, told KPTV. “I couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now as far as losing someone and I’m sorry it had to be at the hands of my children.”

Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of hate speech on a MAX train, thanks strangers for saving her life.

