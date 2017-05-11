Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘They tricked us!’: White House ‘furious’ Russia posted Trump photos on official government accounts
11 May 2017 at 08:45 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

On Wednesday, the Russian government posted photos of President Donald Trump meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on its official Twitter accounts.

This drew immediate criticism because the White House seemed to have allowed Russian state media to take photos of the meeting while excluding any American media outlets from doing the same.

Now a White House official tells CNN’s Jim Acosta that the Trump administration is “furious” at the Russians for posting the photos, as they claimed they were not told beforehand that any pictures would be posted on state-run social media accounts.

“They tricked us,” one official told Acosta about the Russians. “They lie.”

The official also said that the White House “did not anticipate” that the photos would ever be used by the Russians for propaganda purposes. That said, the official also slammed critics who called the meeting with Kislyak inappropriate because it came just one day after Trump fired the person overseeing the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.

“It is ridiculous to say that an ambassador can’t meet with the president,” the official said.

Kislyak has been a central figure in the Trump administration’s ongoing scandal related to Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Among other things, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from taking part in investigations into Russia after it was revealed that he failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation hearing that he twice met with Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign, despite having denied meeting with any Russian

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘They tricked us!’: White House ‘furious’ Russia posted Trump photos on official government accounts
Newest Stories
Read more stories