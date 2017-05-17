This congressman just became the first sitting Republican to float the idea of impeaching Trump

President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) -- screenshots

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Wednesday became the first Republican lawmaker to float the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Per The Hill’s Katie Bo Williams, Amash said that if Trump really did ask former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, then it would constitute “grounds for impeachment.”

Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017

The Hill reports that Amash also said if impeachment came down to a question of whether to trust Trump or Comey, he would side with the former FBI director.

“I think it’s pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey,” he said.

Trump and Amash have often clashed in the past, and last month the White House’s social media director even sent out a tweet calling for Amash to be defeated in a primary challenge.

As Williams notes, Amash was also one of only two Republican lawmakers to sign a petition that called for an independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.