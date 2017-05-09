This giant feathered dinosaur had nests the size of monster truck tires
We now know who ‘Baby Louie’ really was Beibeilong sinensis likely incubated its two-foot-long eggs. Illustration by Zhao Chuang Big Bird is eight feet, two inches tall. That’s big. The ostrich, the largest living bird is bigger, topping out around nine feet tall. But neither fictional nor factual birds can hold a candle to a new…
