‘This is what impaled Richard Nixon’: Fox’s Judge Napolitano and Shep Smith slay Trump over Comey firing

Fox News host Shep Smith (left) and analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano (right) via screengrab.

During an appearance on Fox News, judge and judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano argued that if President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because he thought the deposed director was doing a poor job that would have been “the right thing” — but if he fired him for the reasons many fear, that would be different.

“If he fired him because he wanted to slow down or impede the FBI investigation of any potential contact between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign, he did the wrong thing and that will complicate matters,” Napolitano said.

When Fox News host Shep Smith asked him to expound, he said “it could very well be obstruction of justice if the president did that. This is what impaled Richard Nixon,” referencing the “Saturday Night Massacre” Watergate scandal that has become a regular point of comparison in the fallout from Comey’s termination.

