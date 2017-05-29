‘Tiny hand clenched on top’: Internet hilariously mocks Trump for plagiarizing his family coat of arms

Trump family coat of arms (Photo: Janet Hudson/Flickr)

News broke Monday that President Donald Trump appears to have plagiarized his family coat of arms that appears outside of the Trump National Golf Glub outside of Washington. This weekend the Senior PGA Championship was hosted at the golf club and the “Trump family coat of arms” was featured on signs all over.

The actual emblem features three lions and two chevrons on a shield with a gloved hand gripping an arrow or spear, The New York Times reported. The coat of arms was originally granted by British authorities in 1939 to Joseph Edward Davies. He was the third husband of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the man who built the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Ironically, he once served as the ambassador to the former Soviet Union.

The Trump Organization staged a hostile takeover of the coat of arms and replaced the Latin word for “integrity” with “Trump.”

Davies grandson Joseph D. Tydings, a former U.S. state senator from Maryland, admitted there are members of his family who are ready to sue Trump, but he cautioned against it. Tydings once worked for a large firm that managed Trump. He told his family that the suit would end up costing generations after them money.

“This is the first I’ve ever heard about it being used anywhere else,” Tydings said of the coat of arms placement at the northern resort.

When Trump tried to bring the American version to Scotland for his new development the authorities refused to allow the usage.

The internet was not necessarily surprised by Trump stealing the coat of arms. Instead of encouraging the lawsuit, the internet sought mockery instead:

@BraddJaffy Shall we talk about his fake ancestry in light of his "Pocahontas" jabs now? — Gavin Ivester (@gavinivester) May 29, 2017

@LorraineRogerso @BraddJaffy He really things he can just do what he wants, when he wants, wherever he wants. — Rob McDowall (@robmcd85) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy In a Trump v Garter King of Arms dust up I know who I'm backing pic.twitter.com/HPWbp5mFEb — Dr Paul Coxon (@paulcoxon) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy @KenShepherd Love the tiny hand clenched on top — dan klyn (@danklyn) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy He tried leaving "integrity" on there but the letters kept falling off! — Gail Earle (@earle_gail) May 29, 2017

.@BraddJaffy when you're a star, you can *try to* get away with anything https://t.co/ygKLpCf2u7 — Wesley Rizal (@wrizal) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy This couldn't be more Trump, this is Trump, this is so perfect — Diane Bruce Anstine (@dganstine) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy "Trump Org created Civil War memorial…commemorating a battle & “river of blood” that never occurred, a plaque marking the fictitious event…" — Bill Kendrick (@billkendrick) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy He likely found the exceptionally tiny hand holding the spear appealing. — Lucky Dog Hot Sauce (@luckydoghot) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy He probably thinks it was a gift with purchase of Mar A Lago. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy Why so surprised? He's taken a country as his own without permission and changed "United" to "Mine mine mine mine mine". — VeracityCat (@Lexicologist) May 29, 2017

@BraddJaffy Further proof the man has not an original idea in his spray-tanned, wig adorned body. #MAGA #drainthetrump — Jesus McAmerican (@Jesus_McAmerica) May 29, 2017

I can't think of a better metaphor for Trump admin. He stole his coat of arms from someone else but replaced INTEGRITY w/ TRUMP on it–> https://t.co/Oi1CQ8Q8z5 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 28, 2017

A herald at the College of Arms, near St. Paul's, helped me find the original coat of arms used by Trump, registered to Joseph Davies. pic.twitter.com/zMTUkGXeA0 — Danny Hakim (@dannyhakim) May 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump – I propose using the following image for the Trump family coat of arms. pic.twitter.com/w3lOLr9URm — Punkkitty312 (@PunkKitty312) May 29, 2017

Early study of a heraldic weasel for true Trump family coat of arms pic.twitter.com/ykhY8wbxpF — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 29, 2017