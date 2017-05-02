Top presidential historian: Trump’s ‘confused mental state’ creating ‘surreal disarray’ in US government

Rice University History Professor Douglas Brinkley (Photo credit: Rachel0057 at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Peripitus., Public Domain,)

A top presidential historian is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s mental state.

In an interview with Politico, Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley analyzed the flurry of interviews that Trump conducted over the past two days and came away concerned about how “confused” the president seemed throughout.

“It seems to be among the most bizarre recent 24 hours in American presidential history,” Brinkley told the publication. “It was all just surreal disarray and a confused mental state from the president.”

Among other things, Trump on Monday said that Andrew Jackson was “very angry” about the American Civil War, despite the fact that Jackson had died 16 years before the war began; praised Philippines strongman Rodrigo Duterte for having “very high approval ratings” despite the fact that he’s been encouraging vigilantes to slaughter drug addicts in his country; floated raising the gas tax to pay for his infrastructure plan before quickly backing off; and angrily cut off CBS’s John Dickerson after the reporter pressed him for proof that he was illegally wiretapped by former President Obama.