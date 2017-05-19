Trump boasted about firing ‘nut job’ Comey to Russian officials: report

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Photo via Twitter).

A new bombshell report claims that during his meeting with Russian government officials last week, President Donald Trump boasted to them that he had just fired former FBI Director James Comey, whom he had described to them as a “nut job.”

The New York Times reports that an official White House document that summarized Trump’s May 10 meeting with Russian officials showed that Trump told them that he felt a sense of relief after firing Comey due to his role in investigating Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I,” Trump said, according to the document. “He was crazy, a real nut job… I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

The document was read to Times reporters by one U.S. official and was confirmed by a second official. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not dispute the overall accuracy of the document and its contents.

In a statement provided to the Times, Spicer explained that Trump had criticized Comey for overly “politicizing” the investigation.

“By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia,” Spicer said. “The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”

