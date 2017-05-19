Quantcast

Trump budget to include $200 billion for infrastructure over decade: official

Reuters

19 May 2017 at 09:25 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.

The $200 billion in infrastructure spending, which was first reported by Bloomberg News, will be part of a budget proposal that Trump plans to release on May 23, the White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to invest $1 trillion over a decade on roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

