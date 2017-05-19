Trump budget to include $200 billion for infrastructure over decade: official
President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.
The $200 billion in infrastructure spending, which was first reported by Bloomberg News, will be part of a budget proposal that Trump plans to release on May 23, the White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity.
Trump promised during his presidential campaign to invest $1 trillion over a decade on roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
