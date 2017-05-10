Quantcast

Trump excludes US media from meeting with Russian ambassador — but Russian state news allowed in

Brad Reed

10 May 2017 at 12:00 ET                   
President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Photo via Twitter).

One day after firing the man overseeing the FBI investigation into his presidential campaign’s ties to the Russian government, President Donald Trump spent Wednesday morning meeting with Russian government officials in the Oval Office.

However, no American media outlets were allowed to cover the event — and only photographers from Russia’s state-run media were allowed to snap photos, such as the one posted by the Russian embassy’s official Twitter account.

As the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler pointed out in response to the photo, “NO US press allowed in with meeting with [Trump] so we have to rely on images from Russian state media.”

Kislyak has been a central figure in the Trump administration’s ongoing scandal related to Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Among other things, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from taking part in investigations into Russia after it was revealed that he failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation hearing that he twice met with Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign, despite having denied meeting with any Russian government officials.

