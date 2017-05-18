Quantcast

Trump expected to pick Joe Lieberman as FBI director: White House sources

David Edwards

18 May 2017 at 14:06 ET                   
Former Senator Joe Lieberman (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is expected to pick former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman as the new director of the FBI.

According to Politico, senior officials in the Trump administration have told sources in the last 12 hours that Lieberman is Trump’s top choice to replace former FBI Directory James Comey.

A person familiar with Wednesday’s meeting said Trump bonded with Lieberman, and the president left leaning towards the former Connecticut senator, who retired in 2013. Trump has not signaled otherwise that anyone else is the favorite, aides said, and has told one adviser he wants to make an announcement before he leaves Friday on his first foreign trip.

Update: Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs has also reported that Lieberman is Trump’s first choice.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
