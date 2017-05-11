Trump fan to family: ‘Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherf*ckers’

Alexander Downing of Waterford, Connecticut was caught on video screaming a racist tirade. Downing was arrested by the South Padre Island Police Department for public intoxication.

Shocking video from a public beach in Texas documents a Trump supporter going on a racist tirade against a vacationing family with kids.

Alexandar Downing of Waterford, CT was arrested by South Padre Island Police on charges of public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by Buzzfeed News.

The video by Noria Alward, 19, contains graphic language and shocking behavior by Downing, in front of children. At one point, Downing grabs his crotch through his lose swim trunks and repeatedly demands the family, “suck my d*ck.”

“You’re a f*cking Muslim, motherf*cker,” he shouted. “You will never ever, ever stop me, my Christianity, from rising above your sharia law. Your sharia law don’t mean sh*t to me.”

According to the incident report, “the responding officer “determined that he was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others.”

“Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherf*ckers!” the man yelled.

“Come f*ck with Donald Trump. That’s my motherf*cking president!”

Watch the full video.

WARNING: Graphic language and obscene gestures.