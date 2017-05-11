Trump Jr. defends his father’s Comey firing by retweeting Vince Foster conspiracy theory

Donald Trump Jr. gets interviewed by WTAE in Pennsylvania (Screen cap).

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday defended his father’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey by retweeting a conspiracy theory about Vince Foster, the former deputy White House counsel in the Clinton administration who took his own life in 1993.

Specifically, Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory written by the pro-Trump Twitter account @StockMonsterUSA, which wrote that “President Clinton fired his FBI director” just one day before “Vince Foster was found dead in Marcy Park.”

Foster’s death was initially ruled a suicide, and subsequent investigations into his death — including one by Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr — also concluded that Foster had taken his own life.

President Bill Clinton fired former FBI Director William Sessions in 1993 amid charges of corruption, including an internal FBI ethics report that slammed his conduct. During his tenure as head of the FBI, Sessions was not overseeing any investigations related to the Clintons, whereas Comey at the time of his firing was overseeing an investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian intelligence agencies during the 2016 presidential election.