Trump megadonor Robert Mercer believes US turned in ‘wrong direction’ after feds ensured blacks could vote

Elizabeth Preza

09 May 2017 at 06:34 ET                   
Far-right Republican mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer (Screen capture)

Robert Mercer – the “Renaissance Technologies” co-chief executive who bankrolled Donald Trump’s presidential campaign – once said black Americans are “the only racist people remaining in the U.S.,” according to a lawsuit brought by former employee David Magerman.

Mercer who, alongside daughter Rebekah Mercer, fought to install chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway in the Trump administration, allegedly made “a series of racist comments” in conversation with Magerman.

According to a complaint filed by the former “Renaissance” employee, Mercer allegedly told Magerman the US “began to go in the wrong direction after the passage of the Civil Rights Act in the 1960.” Mercer also told Magerman that black people “were doing just fine” before its passage and insisted they are the “only racist people remaining in the U.S.”

“Magerman was stunned by these comments and pushed back” against Mercer, the complaint reads.

Magerman is suing Mercer for wrongful termination after he was fired for criticizing Mercer’s support of the president.

