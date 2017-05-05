Trump plans to gut agency fighting opioid crisis — despite vowing to help supporters devastated by drugs

Opiods (npr.org)

While President Donald Trump vowed to help out communities that have been devastated by opioid addiction, his Office of Management and Budget is proposing a massive 95% cut to the agency that’s leading the fight against opioid addiction.

Politico’s Dan Diamond reports that the White House “plans to effectively kill Office of National Drug Control Policy” by calling for a 95% funding cut that zeroes out “high-intensity drug trafficking and drug-free communities support programs.”

Per CBS News, the drug-free communities program is “is the nation’s largest drug prevention program and funds 5,000 local anti-drug community coalitions across the country” and “has also enjoyed broad bipartisan support.”

Diamond writes that advocates for drug addiction treatment are “terrified” that the proposed cuts could hurt affected communities, and addiction prevention expert Scott Gagnon tells Diamond that “drug-free communities coalitions are the lifeblood of local-level opiate prevention efforts,” and that these cuts “would be devastating.”

Earlier this year, the White House founded a new White House commission on combating opioid addiction headed up by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has also been tapped to help solve the opioid crisis, in addition to his other duties of reorganizing the entire executive branch and fostering peace in the Middle East.