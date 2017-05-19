Trump ripped Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf in Saudi Arabia — will Melania?

President Donald Trump is scheduled to take off from Joint Base Andrews early Friday afternoon and land in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday. In tow will be years of tweets Trump has pushed out about Saudi Arabia — and even attacking the former first lady for not wearing a headscarf, as is the country’s tradition.

In 2014, Trump declared that the country’s oil should be free to the U.S., otherwise they shouldn’t be allowed to have the protection of private Boeing 747s. He also argued that the U.S. should stop fighting their wars and charge them trillions to protect the country.

Tell Saudi Arabia and others that we want (demand!) free oil for the next ten years or we will not protect their private Boeing 747s.Pay up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

Trump also vacillated between hating his predecessor for being too friendly to the Saudis and not being friendly enough. During the 2012 election, Trump alleged the Saudis illegally gave campaign contributions to former President Barack Obama, a claim that was never verified and for which he provided no evidence. He then attacked Obama’s leadership saying that the Saudi King refused to meet with Obama despite the U.S. sending billions in aid. “Great leadership!” Trump exclaimed.

It's Thursday and only 26 days until the election. How many illegal donations from China and Saudi Arabia did Obama collect today? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2012

Can you imagine, we spend billions of dollars protecting Saudi Arabia and now the King refuses to even meet with Obama. Great leadership! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2015

If Saudi Arabia, which has been making one billion dollars a day from oil, wants our help and protection, they must pay dearly! NO FREEBIES. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2015

Trump also demanded to know if the Saudis would be taking in Syrian refugees. It’s unclear if this is on the agenda for Trump to discuss.

"@Michael2014abc: @Alwaleed_Talal @realDonaldTrump Has your country, Saudi Arabia, taken ANY of the Syrian refugees? If not, why not?" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2015

He’s attacked the country as having no guts while also supporting ISIS.

"@Silverfoxgranny: #SaudiArabia Saudi Arabia are nothing but mouth pieces, bullies, cowards. They have the money, but no guts" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

"@kevinb____: @realDonaldTrump Saudi Arabia is already paying ISIS" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

Have you been watching how Saudi Arabia has been taunting our VERY dumb political leaders to protect them from ISIS. Why aren't they paying? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

The administration has not yet produced a list of activities for the forthcoming trip.