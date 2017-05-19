Quantcast

Trump ripped Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf in Saudi Arabia — will Melania?

Sarah K. Burris

19 May 2017 at 14:20 ET                   
Melania Trump (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump is scheduled to take off from Joint Base Andrews early Friday afternoon and land in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday. In tow will be years of tweets Trump has pushed out about Saudi Arabia — and even attacking the former first lady for not wearing a headscarf, as is the country’s tradition.

In 2014, Trump declared that the country’s oil should be free to the U.S., otherwise they shouldn’t be allowed to have the protection of private Boeing 747s. He also argued that the U.S. should stop fighting their wars and charge them trillions to protect the country.

Trump also vacillated between hating his predecessor for being too friendly to the Saudis and not being friendly enough. During the 2012 election, Trump alleged the Saudis illegally gave campaign contributions to former President Barack Obama, a claim that was never verified and for which he provided no evidence. He then attacked Obama’s leadership saying that the Saudi King refused to meet with Obama despite the U.S. sending billions in aid. “Great leadership!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump also demanded to know if the Saudis would be taking in Syrian refugees. It’s unclear if this is on the agenda for Trump to discuss.

He’s attacked the country as having no guts while also supporting ISIS.

The administration has not yet produced a list of activities for the forthcoming trip.

Psychologists explain why calling Trump a ‘child’ is insulting to children
