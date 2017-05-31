Quantcast

Trump NH co-chair sentenced to 7 years for role in Bundy standoff seeks White House pardon

Bob Brigham

31 May 2017 at 18:01 ET                   
Gerald DeLemus (Facebook)

Jerry DeLemus, a prominent right-wing activist who co-chaired the New Hampshire Veterans for Trump coalition, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in the 2014 Bundy standoff in Nevada.

The Boston Globe reports Chief US District Judge Gloria Navarro called DeLus a “bully vigilante” while handing down a sentence one year longer than prosecutors had requested.

The Globe spoke to former New Hampshire Republican Party chair Jack Kimball, who said a pardon from President Donald Trump is being pursued for the Trump supporter. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has also been asked to intervene in an attempt to prevent the Republican activist from serving his prison sentence.

Susan DeLemus, wife of the convicted, is a former two-term Republican state representative in New Hampshire and like her husband was a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Former Representative DeLemus claims her husband signed his guilty plea to “take the fall” for his fellow conspirators.

Ryan Payne of Montana will be sentenced on June 15th.

