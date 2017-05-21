Trump supporters used anti-Trump petition to create database with sexual orientation of activists: report

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hold their hands to their chest as the national anthem is played at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

On a messaging server used by President Donald Trump’s supporters, users have posted a file full of the names, addresses, phone numbers, and social media accounts of activists.

According to BuzzFeed News, the document also “makes a point of attempting to identify the religious affiliation and sexual orientations of people listed”.

It appears the information in the database came from an online petition on an anti-Trump website called refusefascism.org.

Along with attempts to identify religion and orientation, the document also provided instructions on how to “compile information on people” — a process known as “doxxing”. The information is often used to blackmail people by releasing personal information about them to their employers, or to intimidate people with different ideologies.

The database has been taken down since it was posted on Saturday, BuzzFeed reported.