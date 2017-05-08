Trump team quickly scrubs call for a Muslim ban from campaign site after reporter asks about it

ABC's Cecilia Varga (left) and Press Secretary Sean Spicer (right) during the 5/8/17 WH Press Briefing (via screengrab).

According to The Hill and reporters around the web, Donald Trump’s campaign website removed mentions of supposed “Muslim ban” just a few minutes after ABC News’ Cecilia Varga asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer about it during Monday’s White House press briefing.

“If this White House is no longer calling this a Muslim ban, as the president did initially, why does the president’s website still explicitly call for ‘preventing Muslim immigration’ and it says ‘Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,’” Vega asked the press secretary during the briefing.

Spicer responded by saying that he was unaware of what was on the campaign’s website, but President Trump’s travel ban is based on protecting “national security” interests, and that “the intent of the travel ban was very clear”.

Journalists noticed soon after Varga’s questioning, however, that the press release calling for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives and figure out what is going on” had been removed, along with all of the campaign’s other press statements.

Other sections of the campaign’s website appear to have been scrubbed as well, including “Announcements,” “Endorsements,” and “Ads”.

Screenshots of the campaign’s former “Muslim ban” press release are below, and you can watch Spicer and Varga’s entire exchange as well, via ABC News.

Moments after Spicer was asked about this Trump campaign page calling for a Muslim ban, it went blank. But Wayback Machine still has it pic.twitter.com/OAQnVNwpdi — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 8, 2017