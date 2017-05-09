Trump to nominate Neil Chatterjee, Powelson to FERC: White House
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump will nominate Neil Chatterjee, an adviser to Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, and Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said on Monday.
Chatterjee’s term would expire on June 30, 2021, and Powelson’s term would end on June 30, 2020, the White House said. Both must be confirmed by the Senate.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion