Trump to nominate Neil Chatterjee, Powelson to FERC: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) arrives to board Air Force One for travel to New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump will nominate Neil Chatterjee, an adviser to Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, and Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said on Monday.

Chatterjee’s term would expire on June 30, 2021, and Powelson’s term would end on June 30, 2020, the White House said. Both must be confirmed by the Senate.

