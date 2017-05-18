Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump told Michael Flynn to ‘stay strong’ just weeks before firing FBI Director James Comey: report

David Edwards

18 May 2017 at 11:46 ET                   
National security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump told former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to “stay strong” just weeks before the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff reported on Thursday that Flynn revealed the message from Trump to a small group of supporters at a restaurant in northern Virginia on April 25.

“I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn reportedly told the loyalists as he was finishing dinner.

The message from Trump came the same day that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-MA) asserted in a press conference that Flynn had not disclosed payments from Russia and Turkey when he filed paperwork to renew his security clearance.

Just weeks later, Trump fired Comey. It was later revealed that Comey had allegedly written memos documenting Trump’s efforts to pressure him into dropping the investigation into Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey during a Februrary meetin in the Oval Office, according to The New York Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Spicer Show canceled? Trump to downsize press secretary after expressing ‘dread’ over daily briefings
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+