Trump whines it’s ‘not possible’ for busy White House to give information ‘with perfect accuracy’

Brad Reed

12 May 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a tweet that explained the reason his press office keeps throwing up completely contradictory reasons for the firing of former FBI Director James Comey is that they are simply too busy to get accurate information.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” the president exclaimed on Twitter.

Trump then followed up by saying in the future he might cancel all press briefings and simply send out written explanations for his decisions “for the sake of accuracy.”

On Thursday, the president completely contradicted his own White House’s story for why he fired Comey when he said that he would have axed the former FBI director regardless of any recommendation by the Department of Justice. Previously, the White House insisted that Trump only fired Comey after accepting the recommendation of the DOJ.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday admitted that she had been kept in the dark about Trump’s decision to fire Comey regardless of the DOJ recommendation, while at the same time insisting that neither she nor anyone else in the White House press office had been kept in the dark.

