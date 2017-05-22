Trump’s 2016 remarks slammed people refusing to testify: ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States on April 4, 2016. (Reuters/Jim Young)

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has refused to testify to Congress — something that then-candidate Donald Trump suggested was an indicator of guilt in 2016.

The Associate Press reported on Monday that Flynn would invoke his right under the Fifth Amendment not to testify at a Senate Intelligence committee hearing related to Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

But during the 2016 campaign, Trump blasted people for invoking the Fifth Amendment in connection to an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posted video of Trump’s 2016 comments on Monday.

“Here’s people taking the Fifth Amendment,” Trump said at the time. “Like you see on the mob, right? You see the mob takes the Fifth.”

“If you’re innocent,” he added, “why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

