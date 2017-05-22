Quantcast

Trump’s 2016 remarks slammed people refusing to testify: ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?’

David Edwards

22 May 2017 at 11:38 ET                   
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States on April 4, 2016. (Reuters/Jim Young)

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has refused to testify to Congress — something that then-candidate Donald Trump suggested was an indicator of guilt in 2016.

The Associate Press reported on Monday that Flynn would invoke his right under the Fifth Amendment not to testify at a Senate Intelligence committee hearing related to Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

But during the 2016 campaign, Trump blasted people for invoking the Fifth Amendment in connection to an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posted video of Trump’s 2016 comments on Monday.

“Here’s people taking the Fifth Amendment,” Trump said at the time. “Like you see on the mob, right? You see the mob takes the Fifth.”

“If you’re innocent,” he added, “why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
