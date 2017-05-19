Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
‘Trump’s best defense is dementia’: Internet in shock as Friday bombshells abruptly rock White House
19 May 2017 at 16:12 ET
Two major reports published by the Washington Post and New York Times in rapid succession Friday capped a remarkable week in politics.

Monday, it was reported Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office last week. Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russia and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Thursday, the Times published a piece indicating disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn warned the Trump transition team he was under federal investigation prior to the inauguration.

On Friday, the Times reported on an official White House summary of the closed-door Oval Office meeting between Trump and the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister. According to that summary, in addition to divulging highly classified information to those Russian officials, Trump also boasted about firing former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. The president also reportedly called Comey a “nut job.”

A few minutes later, the Washington Post published a report that the federal investigation has expanded to include a senior White House official currently in the administration. The Post described the individual as someone “close to the president.”

This rapid-fire Friday news dump jolted the internet, as users struggled to comprehend the magnitude of those reports. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

