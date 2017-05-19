‘Trump’s best defense is dementia’: Internet in shock as Friday bombshells abruptly rock White House

Elizabeth Preza 19 May 2017 at 16:12 ET

Two major reports published by the Washington Post and New York Times in rapid succession Friday capped a remarkable week in politics.

Monday, it was reported Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office last week. Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russia and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Thursday, the Times published a piece indicating disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn warned the Trump transition team he was under federal investigation prior to the inauguration.

On Friday, the Times reported on an official White House summary of the closed-door Oval Office meeting between Trump and the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister. According to that summary, in addition to divulging highly classified information to those Russian officials, Trump also boasted about firing former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. The president also reportedly called Comey a “nut job.”

A few minutes later, the Washington Post published a report that the federal investigation has expanded to include a senior White House official currently in the administration. The Post described the individual as someone “close to the president.”

This rapid-fire Friday news dump jolted the internet, as users struggled to comprehend the magnitude of those reports. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Takes a special kind of POTUS to brag to the Russians about firing his FBI director because the “nut job” was on his ass about…Russians. — John Schindler (@20committee) May 19, 2017

Two scoops at once, just like the President, reportedly, prefers — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) May 19, 2017

Somebody’s “a real nut job” here https://t.co/wPj66PDi8T — Lloyd Grove (@TheLloydGrove) May 19, 2017

The president is up in the air right now and so, in a sense, is the presidency. https://t.co/ReV1XWGFho via @katierogers — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 19, 2017

Me, as I go in to film a segment on a weekly wrap of the news. pic.twitter.com/fSse5CMOwJ — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 19, 2017

Live footage of the person at the White House calling AF1 to tell Trump about the new Russia stories: pic.twitter.com/l43spNxLho — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 19, 2017

NYT and WaPo hereby supply bookends to one of the most extraordinary weeks in American political journalism. And it’s not over! — Neil King (@NKingofDC) May 19, 2017

tfw you’re the person on Air Force 1 who has to tell Trump about the news stories that just broke pic.twitter.com/FUGTt5gd3w — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2017

PUNDIT: This chatter on Trump & Russia seems overblown TRUMP, TO RUSSIA: I fired Comey to end Russia investigation & take pressure off me — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 19, 2017

I’d want to leave the country. pic.twitter.com/BSUdnO1JMX — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 19, 2017

Once again, this photo takes on a new dimension pic.twitter.com/z0RKlxZ4MV — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 19, 2017

Folks, Trump's best defense is dementia: Trump Told Russians Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure of Investigation https://t.co/jktpAmzFQX — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 19, 2017