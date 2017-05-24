Trump’s SoHo hotel plans big layoffs after corporate bookings plummet by more than half

President Donald Trump honks the horn in a truck (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump’s hotel in SoHo is planning a big round of layoffs due to a massive drop off in bookings since the 2016 presidential election.

WNYC reports that Trump SoHo in lower Manhattan is expected to lay off 15% of its housekeeping staff while eliminating turndown service for guest rooms.

The hotel has also slashed prices in a bid to attract more guests, as WNYC points out some of its rooms are now going for $400 a night, whereas they used to go for $700 a night before Trump’s election.

“The hotel’s conference and events business is also suffering,” WNYC writes, citing leaked documents. “Last year, the hotel booked 29 large corporate events between January and mid-May, for the likes of Citibank, GE, and Amazon. This year, it was down to 11 events, with fewer well-known names.”

Jan de Roos, a professor at the Cornell Hotel School, tells WNYC that the planned layoffs and the drop in bookings make Trump SoHo sound like a “troubled hotel” where companies fear booking rooms there for fear of getting bad PR.

Trump received just 36% of the vote in New York state in the 2016 presidential election, and just 17% of the vote in the five boroughs of New York City.