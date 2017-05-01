Quantcast

US appeals court won’t rehear ‘net neutrality’ challenge

Reuters

01 May 2017 at 12:00 ET                   
Ajit Pai (Twitter)

A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration’s landmark “net neutrality” rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.

The decision by the full appeals court in Washington not to reconsider a three-judge panel’s ruling that upheld the ruling comes days after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai proposed to undo the 2015 net neutrality that reclassified internet providers like public utilities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Lawrence Hurley)

