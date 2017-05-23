Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US intel chief says has no ‘relevant’ memo on any Trump talks on Russia

Reuters

23 May 2017 at 11:06 ET                   
Dan Coats (cnbc.com)

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday he had “no documents to make relevant,” when asked by a lawmaker whether he would turn over memos about any conversations he might have had with President Donald Trump about the investigation into Russia and last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Coats, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, repeatedly declined to say whether Trump asked him to help deny any collusion between his campaign team and Russia, as reported by the Washington Post, saying his talks with Trump were private. [nL1N1IP0RG]

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Frances Kerry)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-CIA chief: Intel shows possibility Trump campaign was ‘actively conspiring, colluding with Russia’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+