Van Jones: The campaign trail’s ‘Trumpzilla’ has become whiny ‘President Snowflake’ in the White House

Van Jones on CNN (Screen capture)

Former senior adviser to President Barack Obama laid into President Donald Trump’s recent spate of self-pity over his treatment at the hands of the media, including his mawkish speech to the graduating class at the Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday in which he bemoaned how unfairly the media has treated him and said “no politician in history” has been treated worse.

Anchor Anderson Cooper said that Trump is definitely sending a message on Twitter that says “everyone’s out to get him, I assume that’s why either he just has no control over himself and he just blurts these things out and believes that they genuinely help him stir up the base.”

“What’s interesting is a different Donald Trump,” said Jones. “When he ran, he was this tough guy. This guy’s gonna get things done, this great negotiator. He was Trumpzilla. He was going to make Washington bow down. He was gonna drain the swamp.”

He continued, “Now he’s President Snowflake, okay? Everything he says is about, ‘Oh, they’re mean to me and they don’t like me and I just don’t understand it and it’s not fair.’ So, you have a big brand shift going on.”

It still works with his base, Jones said, but to most people he’s looking “increasingly bizarre.”

Watch the video, embedded below: