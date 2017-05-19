WATCH: Ex-adviser shows how Hillary Clinton trained to ward off unwanted Trump hugs at debate prep

Brad Reed 19 May 2017 at 11:47 ET

A recent New York Times report claimed that former FBI Director James Comey tried in vain to avoid letting Trump give him a hug during a reception earlier this year.

In fact, Comey was so desperate to avoid Trump during the event that he even reportedly tried to blend in with the White House curtains with the hope that Trump wouldn’t see him.

Philippe Reins, a political consultant who once served as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton during her tenure as secretary of state, has posted a video showing how Clinton worked to avoid unwanted Trump hugs during her debate preparations.

The video shows Clinton and the man playing the role of Trump approaching one another on a debate stage. As Clinton gets close, the Trump stand-in opens his arms up wide to embrace her — and she responds by stiff-arming him by extending her hand out for him to shake.

“Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug,” Reines comments on Twitter. “Sometimes it even takes practice.”

Watch the full video below.

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice… A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017