WATCH: Fox reporter hilariously runs away after diner says Trump fired Comey to cover up Russia

David Edwards 11 May 2017 at 12:00 ET

Fox News abruptly ended an interview with a viewer on Thursday after he suggested that President Donald Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey was part of a cover up.

During Thursday’s Fox & Friends program, correspondent Griff Jenkins spoke to a diner in Bethesda, Maryland about President Donald Trump’s shocking decision to fire Comey.

“What do you make of what’s happening in the country right now and President Trump’s leadership?” Jenkins asked the diner.

“I think people are starting to care now,” the man explained, “and realize we’ve got some pretty weak promises made by somebody who doesn’t understand we’re not in the golf business, and we’re not building buildings. He’s working for me now.”

“What do you make of the firing?” Jenkins wondered.

“I think it should have been done much earlier,” the diner opined. “I think — not to be too Machiavellian about it — why does it take such a long time for these guys to arrive at this conclusion. Is it because we’re getting too tight in finding out too much information linked to [Russian President Vladimir Putin]?”

“Well, we’re tight on time,” Jenkins said, abruptly standing up and moving to another table.

Watch the video below.