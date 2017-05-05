WATCH: GOP lawmaker hilariously ties herself in knots to avoid answering one question

CNN's Brianna Keilar interviews Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) (Screen cap).

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tried to avoid answering whether the recently passed American Health Care Act would mean higher premiums for people with preexisting conditions, but CNN’s Brianna Keilar refused to let her off the hook.

In fact, Keilar kept asking Blackburn the same question for four straight minutes — namely, if she could guarantee that people with preexisting conditions would not pay more money under the AHCA than they pay right now.

The closest Blackburn ever came during the discussion to answering the question was saying, “my hope would be that their premiums would not rise,” but that answer didn’t satisfy Keilar.

“Can you assure them their premiums won’t rise as a result of this legislation?” she asked.

“Look at the promises that were made by then-President Obama!” Blackburn deflected.

“But what about your plan?” Keilar interjected. “Now it’s your plan. Now there’s a plan you have voted on.”

As Keilar kept repeating her question, Blackburn went through several talking points about the bill that had nothing to do with the original question.

When Keilar once again pointed out that Blackburn was not answering her question, the congresswoman got snippy.

“That’s because you don’t want to hear what we have to say about it!” she snapped.

Watch the full exchange below.