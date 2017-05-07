WATCH: Little girl delivers scathing critique of Trump administration and becomes our new hero

David Ferguson 07 May 2017 at 18:58 ET

A video posted to Twitter by a user named @baldbae on Sunday shows a man dressed as President Donald Trump trying to hug a little girl holding a smart phone and getting a sharp retort for his trouble.

The little girl — perhaps sensing that Trump, real or an imitator, is “a living black hole” or perhaps wanting to get grabbed by her girl parts or even ogled as she walks away — shied away from Trump’s grasp and delivered the takedown on the year.

“You’re a disgrace to the world,” she said, before shooting a photo of him with her phone.

We at the Raw Story AWWWWWWW! Desk would like to extend a hearty “Well done!” to our diminutive new heroine and only wish she could deliver her message to the real president.

Watch the video, embedded below: