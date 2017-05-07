Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News, Whoa!
WATCH: Little girl delivers scathing critique of Trump administration and becomes our new hero
07 May 2017 at 18:58 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

A video posted to Twitter by a user named @baldbae on Sunday shows a man dressed as President Donald Trump trying to hug a little girl holding a smart phone and getting a sharp retort for his trouble.

The little girl — perhaps sensing that Trump, real or an imitator, is “a living black hole” or perhaps wanting to get grabbed by her girl parts or even ogled as she walks away — shied away from Trump’s grasp and delivered the takedown on the year.

“You’re a disgrace to the world,” she said, before shooting a photo of him with her phone.

We at the Raw Story AWWWWWWW! Desk would like to extend a hearty “Well done!” to our diminutive new heroine and only wish she could deliver her message to the real president.

Watch the video, embedded below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Little girl delivers scathing critique of Trump administration and becomes our new hero
Newest Stories
Read more stories