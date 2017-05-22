WATCH: Passengers chant ‘lock him up’ as unruly man wearing Trump hat is removed from flight

Man wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat removed from flight in Shanghai (KNTV/screen grab)

A flight from Shanghai to Newark, New Jersey was extended by three hours on Sunday after a fan of President Donald Trump became unruly and had to be removed.

United told KNTV that a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” took another passengers seat and then became disruptive.

Shanghai law enforcement was called in to deal with the man.

All of the passengers were forced to deplane and reportedly chanted “lock him up” at the man, a riff on the cries of “lock her up” that was often said about Hillary Clinton at Trump campaign events.

United said that additional delays were caused because the flight had to stop in San Francisco to switch crews.

Watch the video report below from KNTV.