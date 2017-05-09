WATCH: Rachel Maddow perfectly lays out how Trump’s Comey firing is like Watergate

Rachel Maddow on May 9, 2017 (via screengrab).

On the afternoon of May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. By that evening, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow (and much of the political intelligentsia) were comparing Comey’s shocking sacking to the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ — the Watergate firings and resignations that began the end of President Richard Nixon’s career.

While others discussed and even briefly explained the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ and its similarities to Trump’s scandalous firing of Comey, Maddow gave viewers a history lesson, and placed it within the context of what happened with Comey — and, moreover, explained the timeline of the scandal surrounding deposed national security advisor Michael Flynn, the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and now, Comey’s termnation.

In her opening, Maddow ties together the similarities between Nixon’s and Trump’s scandals, and does so in a chronological manner.

Watch her entire opening segment below, via MSNBC.