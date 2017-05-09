Quantcast

WATCH: Reporter arrested for ‘trying to ask Tom Price questions’ about GOP’s Obamacare repeal

Noor Al-Sibai

09 May 2017 at 20:45 ET                   
Dan Heyman being arrested in West Virginia (via screengrab).

During a speech in West Virginia given by Health Secretary Tom Price in West Virginia, journalist Dan Heyman was reportedly arrested for asking Price about the GOP’s new healthcare bill.

“My colleague Dan Heyman was arrested today for trying to ask Tom Price questions about the Republican health-care bill,” tweeted Eric Tegethoff, Heyman’s colleague at Public News Service.

Price’s speech was about the opiod epidemic, but according to Tegethoff he was arrested when asking a supposedly off-topic question about the bill.

Tegethoff noted that “Price is an architect and booster of AHCA, so it seems fair for a reporter to get answers on questions Americans are most concerned about.”

He then tweeted a video of Heyman’s arrest via a citizen’s watch group, which you can watch below. You can read Tegethoff’s thread about the incident below as well.

Virginia woman filmed berating Muslim woman in Trader Joe's claims her rant was 'taken out of context'
