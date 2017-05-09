WATCH: Reporter arrested for ‘trying to ask Tom Price questions’ about GOP’s Obamacare repeal

Dan Heyman being arrested in West Virginia (via screengrab).

During a speech in West Virginia given by Health Secretary Tom Price in West Virginia, journalist Dan Heyman was reportedly arrested for asking Price about the GOP’s new healthcare bill.

“My colleague Dan Heyman was arrested today for trying to ask Tom Price questions about the Republican health-care bill,” tweeted Eric Tegethoff, Heyman’s colleague at Public News Service.

Price’s speech was about the opiod epidemic, but according to Tegethoff he was arrested when asking a supposedly off-topic question about the bill.

Tegethoff noted that “Price is an architect and booster of AHCA, so it seems fair for a reporter to get answers on questions Americans are most concerned about.”

He then tweeted a video of Heyman’s arrest via a citizen’s watch group, which you can watch below. You can read Tegethoff’s thread about the incident below as well.

A video of the arrest, shot by Valerie Woody with the West Virginia Citizens Action Group. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Q1bOSotNEe — Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017

My colleague Dan Heyman @PNS_WV was arrested today for trying to ask Tom Price questions about the Republican health-care bill. 1/3 — Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017

Price is an architect and booster of AHCA, so it seems fair for a reporter to get answers on questions Americans are most concerned about2/3 — Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017