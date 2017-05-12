WATCH: Sean Spicer repeatedly refuses to deny Trump is secretly recording Oval Office conversations

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters (Screen capture)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked multiple times during his Friday press briefing whether President Donald Trump is secretly recording conversations he has in the Oval Office — and each time, Spicer refused to deny it.

The first time Spicer was asked if Trump had made recordings of conversations that he’s had with former FBI Director James Comey, Spicer simply responded that “I’ve talked to the president and the president has nothing further to add on that.”

Spicer was then asked why Trump sent out a tweet hinting that there were recorded conversations with Comey, and Spicer reiterated that he “has nothing further to add to that.”

A reporter then asked if there are recording devices in the Oval Office and Spicer again said that there is “nothing to add to that.”

At least twice more during the briefing, Spicer was asked about whether Trump was recording conversations in the Oval Office, and Spicer each time refused to deny it.

Watch the full video below.