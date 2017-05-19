WATCH: ‘The View’ releases hilarious supercut of all the times Trump mispronounced world leaders’ names

Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand (Photo: Screen capture)

Part of being president of the United States is engaging with world leaders. As “The View” women noted, the downside of hiring an outsider is that President Donald Trump has a problem pronouncing the names of leaders most who’ve worked in politics should know. For those new presidents, there’s also a staffing factor where senior aides and State Department advisors can help liaise with American representatives to ensure there aren’t any embarrassing flubs.

According to co-host Joy Behar, Trump must have missed out on the special assistance provided by aides and staff that can help him prepare for pronunciations on his upcoming overseas trips.

“Today, Trump heads out to the Middle East. God forbid,” Behar said putting her palm over her head. “Oy, what’s going to happen there. Hopefully, he’s getting a crash course in how to pronounce world leaders’ names because it’s long overdue.”

They played the actual way to pronounce the names followed by a tape of Trump struggling to say it correctly. Everyone from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to even Beyoncé, which Trump pronounced without the accent on the “e.”

Defending Trump was sometimes co-host Paula Faris, who told the panel to “Mahmoud Ahmadinejad three times fast.” As a fact check, Trump has never been required to say such names three times fast but has struggled to say it once very slowly.

“That’s not the point,” guest host Mark Cuban noted. “He has at his disposal every resource in this country. All you’ve got to do is ask!”

The other women noted that some of the world leaders in more obscure countries might not be on his radar but they were more shocked that Trump didn’t know who Beyoncé was.

Watch the supercut below:



'The View' hilariously mocks Donald Trump with… by sarahburris