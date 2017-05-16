WATCH: Trump’s speech at Liberty U is weirdly similar to Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde’ speech

Elle Woods and Donald Trump (Screengrab)

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday discovered some eerie similarities between Donald Trump’s commencement address to Liberty University and another famous graduation speech—Elle Woods’ from the 2001 romantic comedy “Legally Blonde.”

“I watched Trump’s commencement speech, and it sounded kind of familiar,” Fallon began Monday, before rolling a mash-up of the president’s address and Woods’ speech to her graduating class at Harvard University.

“What is going on?!” the host asked after playing the clip. “It’s probably just a coincidence,” he added.

It’s not the first time a Trump speech has coincidentally mirrored other famous speeches. Melania Trump drew intense criticism for her address to the 2016 Republican National Convention after observers pointed out similarities with Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

Watch the clip below, via NBC: