WATCH: Wellesley grads erupt in cheers when Hillary Clinton cites Nixon’s impeachment to bash Trump

Hillary Clinton addresses Wellesley's Class of 2017 (Screen cap).

Hillary Clinton surfaced at her alma mater of Wellesley College on Friday to deliver a commencement address that drew enthusiastic applause for its not-so-subtle digs at President Donald Trump.

Toward the start of her address, Clinton reflected on what was going on when she graduated from Wellesley back in 1969, when she took part in a protest movement that was challenging both the Vietnam War and the dominant social order of American society.

“We were asking urgent questions about whether women, people of color, religious minorities, immigrants would ever be treated with dignity and respect,” she said before pivoting to the recent election of President Richard Nixon. “And by the way, we were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice.”

As soon as she said this, the crowd of graduates erupted in cheers and gave her sustained applause. Clinton then couldn’t resist getting one more dig in at Trump by noting that Nixon, like Trump, had fired “the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”

More applause ensued.

Later in the speech, Clinton took another swipe at Trump by decrying people who “are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds.”

