‘It seems chaotic’: Tucker Carlson reveals Kellyanne Conway abruptly cancelled appearance on his show

Bob Brigham

17 May 2017 at 20:58 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (Photo: screen capture)

A counselor to the president abruptly cancelled an appearance on Fox News after another whirlwind day of scandal developments threw the White House off balance.

Kellyanne Conway was supposed to appear this evening on Tucker Carlson, but abruptly cancelled at the last minute. Then Fox News deleted the promo they had been using to hype the appearance.

Host Tucker Carlson addressed Conway’s cancellation on his Fox News show.

“And then, not long before air they cancelled it, for reasons that weren’t exactly clear,” Carlson explained. “It does seem a little chaotic over there, I got to be honest with you.”

Carlson said that Conway was booked on the show at the administration’s request.

Watch the video below.

